The 1,078 properties backing CMBS loans that had been in special servicing since the coronavirus pandemic got underway last year saw their appraised values drop by an average of 302 percent, according to a study by Kroll Bond Rating Agency The drop...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $12094 million CMBS loan against the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio has transferred to special servicing as its June 1 maturity approaches The loan is securitized through Morgan Stanley Capital I...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $168 million CMBS loan against the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City, NJ, has matured without being paid off, prompting its transfer to special servicer LNR Partners The loan is the largest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group has formally placed its Montgomery Mall, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of North Wales, Pa, on its “other properties” list, indicating it’ll...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
A venture led by Hull Property Group has paid $75 million for the Charleston Town Center, a regional mall in West Virginia's capital The venture, which is said to include Eightfold Real Estate Capital, bought the property from Bear Stearns...
The Prizm Outlets retail property outside of Las Vegas has been sold And it's resulted in the CMBS deal that had held a $622 million loan against it getting walloped The property, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, was sold to an affiliate of...
Tod’s has extended its lease for 7,867 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 650 Madison Ave in Manhattan The luxury retailer, whose initial deal was set to expire in October 2023, agreed to extend the lease to October 2030 The extension...
Bryan Tower, a 1124 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas, will be offered for sale at a June 1 foreclosure auction, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News The 40-story building, at 2001 Bryan St, serves as collateral for...