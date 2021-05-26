Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Healthcare Trust Inc has sold NuVista Institute for Healthy Living, a 221-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $242 million, or about $109,502/unit The New York REIT sold the property,...
The 1,078 properties backing CMBS loans that had been in special servicing since the coronavirus pandemic got underway last year saw their appraised values drop by an average of 302 percent, according to a study by Kroll Bond Rating Agency The drop...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ESG Kullen has bought the 154-unit Harborside Suites hotel-condominium resort in Ruskin, Fla, for $22 million, or about $142,857/unit The buyer plans to convert the property to an apartment complex Carter Hospitality sold...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hercules Living has paid $533 million, or $214,919/unit, for the 248-unit Reserve at White Oak apartment property in Garner, NC, about 10 miles south of Raleigh, NC The Virginia Beach, Va, multifamily...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $145 million of financing against the 286-unit apartment property at 260 Gold St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Bruman Realty of New York, to retire $1025...