Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hospitality Investors Trust Inc, which owns 100 hotels with 12,421 rooms in 29 states, today filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware Brookfield Asset Management, which four years ago...
KKR & Co is broadening its reach into the individual investor community The giant investment manager, which has $252 billion of assets under management, including roughly $28 billion of real estate globally, has launched KKR Real Estate Select Trust...
Phillips Edison & Co, a non-traded REIT that specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centers, has filed to list its common shares The Cincinnati company, which owns 300 shopping centers with about 317 million square feet in 31 states, has been...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Essex Property Trust, which owns 244 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, has seen rents fall once again as its portfolio is still feeling the effects of the...
Bryan Tower, a 1124 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas, will be offered for sale at a June 1 foreclosure auction, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News The 40-story building, at 2001 Bryan St, serves as collateral for...
South Florida Business Journal The owner of the Cross County Plaza shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, has been hit with a foreclosure suit A venture that includes Bernardo Kohn and Paul Pollack, both of New York, owns the 357,537-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 102-year-old Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan has closed its doors permanently Vornado Realty Trust owns the 1,700-room hotel, which the New York REIT plans to demolish and redevelop in the next two...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Properties owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Inc recorded a revenue per available room, or RevPAR, of $7083 during the first quarter That’s up 149 percent from the $6164 of RevPAR posted in the fourth...