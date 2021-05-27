Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report It looks like the performance of CMBS collateral continues to improve The expectation, based on a draft report by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, is that delinquencies to the universe it tracks – roughly 55...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of delinquent CMBS loans declined by 1 percent last month, to $353 billion from $3566 billion, marking the 10th straight month in which delinquencies have dropped, according to Trepp LLC That...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
Occupancy and rental rates for apartment properties in urban markets won't reach their pre-pandemic levels for at least two years, according to Yardi Matrix, as demand is expected to remain soft because of a greater adoption of remote...
Commercial Observer New York mayor Bill de Blasio expects all city businesses, restaurants, offices, theaters and other venues to operate at full capacity on July 1 But De Blasio, who made the comments this morning on MSNBC, noted that federal and...
Commercial Observer HSBC this year plans to reduce the amount of office space it leases globally by 20 percent The bank also wants to slash its business travel costs in half It did not reveal how much space it is looking to reduce in the United...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses to measure stress in the CMBS sector declined in March for the first time in more than a year The company’s Kroll-Loans of Concern, or K-LOC, index fell to...
A total of $4415 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, down 265 percent from the record $6006 billion originated in 2019, according to a survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association It's the first year since 2009 that origination...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $215 billion of multifamily mortgages during the first quarter, putting it nearly one-third of the way to reaching its regulatory lending cap If the housing-finance agency continues on its...