Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal The University of Pennsylvania has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of life-sciences space at the Discovery Labs complex in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa The space is in two buildings off...
The Real Deal Realterm Logistics has paid $38 million, or about $46527/sf, for the 81,673-square-foot industrial building at 900 East 138th St in the Bronx, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from its developer, Parallel Products The...
Commercial Observer Amir Loloi has paid $525 million, or $875/sf, for the 60,000-square-foot office building at 260 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The owner of Loloi Rugs bought the property from Five Points Development, which had acquired it in 2016 for...
AZ Big Media Rosendin Electric Inc has agreed to lease 146,000 square feet of industrial space at the Power 202 Business Park in Mesa, Ariz Bird Dog Industrial of Phoenix owns the 330,000-sf property, at 4617 South Power Road, and was represented in...
Real Estate NJ Alpine Residential plans on constructing the 400-unit Scholars Village at SciTech Scity apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The New York developer is breaking ground on the two-building complex early next year, with plans on...
Commercial Observer Boston Properties has agreed to pay $300 million, or $66401/sf, for 360 Park Ave South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan The Boston REIT is buying the property from Enterprise Asset Management, which has owned...
The Real Deal Northwood Investors is paying $325 million, or $1,354/sf, for 520 and 540 Broadway, a pair of office and retail buildings totaling 240,000 square feet in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The New York real estate investment company...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $145 million of financing against the 286-unit apartment property at 260 Gold St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Bruman Realty of New York, to retire $1025...
The Real Deal Uniqlo has acquired the 95,500-square-foot mixed-use building at 546 Broadway in Manhattan The Japanese retailer bought the property from AB & Sons, which had owned it since 1981 The sales price is said to be between $160 million...