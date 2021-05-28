Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Chicago Pacific Founders has lined up $213 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of The Shores at Clear Lake, a 100-unit seniors-housing property in Houston JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan,...
Dallas Business Journal Menashe Properties has bought Heritage One and Two, a two-building office complex in Dallas The Portland, Ore, company bought the 370,000-square-foot property from Brookwood Financial Partners of Beverly, Mass The purchase...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is breaking ground this summer on a 124 million-square-foot industrial property as part of the massive AllianceTexas development in Haslet, Texas The warehouse, which is being called Alliance Center East 1, is being...
Dallas Morning News Spectrum Properties has filed plans to build the Pearl Lofts mixed-use project in downtown Dallas Plans for the six-story project call for 100 apartment units, 5,300 square feet of offices and 125 parking spaces Units will...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of BentallGreenOak is offering for sale the 280,000-square-foot office building at 100 Manpower Place in Milwaukee The New York investment company has hired Cushman & Wakefield’s Chicago office to...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Levy Group has started work on the Business Center at Five Corners, a 542,090-square-foot industrial property in Houston The five-building property is being built on a 44-acre site inside Beltway 8 between...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty has proposed developing a two-building industrial project with more than 400,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on West Everman Parkway near Interstate...
Dallas Morning News Freddie Mac announced that it will be moving into 155,000 square feet of office space in the Legacy Central mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas this November The deal was first announced in January The Washington, DC,...
Dallas Morning News Hunt Southwest has sold Interstate Crossing, an industrial building with more than 1 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas An unidentified REIT bought the property in a deal brokered by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed...