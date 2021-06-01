Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Rise48 Equity has paid $184 million, or $191,667/unit, for the Revival on Indian School Apartments, a 96-unit property in Phoenix The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Colony Credit Real Estate Inc The two-story property, at...
Mesa West Capital has provided $178 million of financing against the San Mateo Bay Center, funding the 235,911-square-foot office property’s purchase and planned repositioning The property, at 901 and 951 Mariners Island Blvd in San Mateo,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the LeFrak Organization has paid $245 million, or about $226,852/unit, for the 108-unit Marina Del Ray apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla Local developers Richard, Robert and Ronny Finvarb sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Hunt Cos has sold Merritt Place, with 168 duplex-style units in Florida City, Fla, for $252 million, or $150,000/unit The El Paso, Texas, company sold the affordable-housing property to a venture of...
West Shore LLC has paid $7785 million, or $210,405/unit, for the Haven on Tucker, a 370-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Boston investment firm purchased the property from an affiliate of Carlyle Group of Washington, DC The three-story...
Commercial Property Executive LBA Realty has paid $45 million, or $42588/sf, for the 105,664 square-foot office property at 3300 Olcott St in Santa Clara, Calif, which is about 43 miles south of San Francisco The Irvine, Calif, investment and...
Houston Business Journal Chicago Pacific Founders has lined up $213 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of The Shores at Clear Lake, a 100-unit seniors-housing property in Houston JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan,...
Dallas Business Journal Menashe Properties has bought Heritage One and Two, a two-building office complex in Dallas The Portland, Ore, company bought the 370,000-square-foot property from Brookwood Financial Partners of Beverly, Mass The purchase...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased again in April by 09 percent, according to the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index The index, which gauges price changes based on repeat property...