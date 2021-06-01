Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Comptree has agreed to fully lease a 576,123-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, home furnishings company is taking its space at 1113 West Oakdale Road The...
REJournalscom Lunar Distribution LLC has agreed to fully lease a 145,600-square-foot industrial building in New Haven, Ind The comic book distribution company, which is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind, will take its space at 10785 Rose Ave in the...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Wythe Medical Properties LLC and OrbVest has paid $20 million, or $250/sf, for an 80,000-square-foot medical-office property in East Windsor, NJ It bought the two-building complex from the Gordon Group in a deal brokered...
The Real Deal Cayuga Capital Group is offering for sale the development site at 87 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which has an asking price of $65 million The site consists of...
Crain’s New York Business Israel Discount Bank has moved into 143,000 square feet that it is using as its US headquarters at the Grace Building, a 16 million-sf office property in Manhattan The bank is taking the space vacated by HBO, which...
Philadelphia Business Journal The University of Pennsylvania has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of life-sciences space at the Discovery Labs complex in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa The space is in two buildings off...
The Real Deal Realterm Logistics has paid $38 million, or about $46527/sf, for the 81,673-square-foot industrial building at 900 East 138th St in the Bronx, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from its developer, Parallel Products The...
The Real Deal Urban Outfitters has closed its 26,500-square-foot store at 526 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had been occupying the space since 1999 Mosbacher Properties owns the building, which is between West 13th and 14th streets in...
Commercial Observer Amir Loloi has paid $525 million, or $875/sf, for the 60,000-square-foot office building at 260 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The owner of Loloi Rugs bought the property from Five Points Development, which had acquired it in 2016 for...