Abbe Franchot Borok has been named managing director and head of US Debt for investment manager BentallGreenOak Borok joins BentallGreenOak, which has $62 billion of assets under management, from Amherst Group, where she was managing director and...
Greg Vujnov has been named chief operating officer of Wood Investments Cos, a Costa Mesa, Calif, retail property investor Vujnov joins the company, which owns 18 retail properties in Southern California, from Lewis Group of Cos, an Upland, Calif,...
A team of multifamily property investment-sales specialists in Colorado has joined CBRE from Newmark The team is led by Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment and Chris Cowan, who were named vice chairmen of CBRE Capital Markets Other members are Justin Hunt,...
Anthony La Malfa has joined advisory CohnReznick’s commercial real estate practice as assurance partner La Malfa joined the New York accountancy and auditing company from BDO USA, where he was a partner His focus has been on providing auditing...
Bridge Industrial has named David Aschenbrand as vice president of cold storage, a newly created position He’s charged with overseeing and expanding the Chicago company’s cold-storage platform in its core markets of Chicago, Los Angeles,...
David Schonbraun is resigning as SL Green Realty Corp’s chief investment officer by the end of June to pursue other opportunities Schonbraun joined the New York REIT in 2002 from Credit Suisse and had been overseeing its investment group He...
Steven Fahrbach has been named senior managing director of Newmark’s retail division Fahrbach, who will be based in the company’s San Francisco office, is charged with investment sales and leasing transactions He reports to Michael...
Berkadia’s Hotels & Hospitality unit has hired Scott Hall as managing director and Aaron Lapping as senior director The two, formerly of JLL, will focus on investment sales in the western United States and report to Andrew Coleman, a...
Harbor Group International has named Lee Siracuse senior vice president of asset management Siracuse will oversee the Norfolk, Va, investment manager’s alternative debt-investment portfolio, which includes whole loans, mezzanine debt and...