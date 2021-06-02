Log In or Subscribe to read more
Natixis has provided $1467 million of financing against 1155 F St NW, a 254,151-square-foot office building in the East End area of Washington, DC The floating-rate loan takes out existing debt, a $11457 million piece of which was securitized...
Enclosed shopping malls that back CMBS loans in special servicing have seen their appraised values get walloped DBRS Morningstar found that 95 malls that back $904 billion of CMBS financing had their values reduced by more than $926 billion, or 611...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Accesso Partners, which owns the 602,122-square-foot One City Centre office building in Houston, has chosen to no longer fund the building’s operating shortfalls and debt-service requirements The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report It looks like the performance of CMBS collateral continues to improve The expectation, based on a draft report by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, is that delinquencies to the universe it tracks – roughly 55...
The 1,078 properties backing CMBS loans that had been in special servicing since the coronavirus pandemic got underway last year saw their appraised values drop by an average of 302 percent, according to a study by Kroll Bond Rating Agency The drop...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $12094 million CMBS loan against the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio has transferred to special servicing as its June 1 maturity approaches The loan is securitized through Morgan Stanley Capital I...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $168 million CMBS loan against the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City, NJ, has matured without being paid off, prompting its transfer to special servicer LNR Partners The loan is the largest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group has formally placed its Montgomery Mall, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of North Wales, Pa, on its “other properties” list, indicating it’ll...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...