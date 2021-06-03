Log In or Subscribe to read more
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...
Greystone has provided $296 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 248-unit Watson apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The 10-year loan, funded through Freddie’s Optigo program, pays a floating-rate coupon It...
Real Estate NJ World Distribution Services, a logistics company, has signed a lease to fully occupy a 480,844-square-foot industrial building in Linden, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The building, at 500 Linden Logistics Way, is part of...
JFR Global Investments has lined up $685 million of mortgage financing from 3650 REIT for Patewood Corporate Center, a 448,505-square-foot office complex in Greenville, SC The fixed-rate loan, which has a seven-year term, was arranged by Walker...
San Antonio Business Journal A joint venture of Old Three Hundred Capital and Pearlmark Real Estate has bought a pair of apartment properties with a total of 560 units in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital...
Dallas Business Journal Comptree has agreed to fully lease a 576,123-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, home furnishings company is taking its space at 1113 West Oakdale Road The...
Natixis has provided $1467 million of financing against 1155 F St NW, a 254,151-square-foot office building in the East End area of Washington, DC The floating-rate loan takes out existing debt, a $11457 million piece of which was securitized...
REJournalscom Lunar Distribution LLC has agreed to fully lease a 145,600-square-foot industrial building in New Haven, Ind The comic book distribution company, which is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind, will take its space at 10785 Rose Ave in the...
Commercial Observer Latham & Watkins has expanded its office lease at 1271 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan by 20,000 square feet, to 435,000 sf As a result, the 21 million-sf property, also known as the Time & Life Building, is now fully...