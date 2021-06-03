Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Income Property Trust has lined up $49 million of mortgage financing from MetLife Investment Management for the Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center in Chandler, Ariz, for which it had paid $91 million earlier this year The fixed-rate loan was...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by just more than 4 percent last month, to $469 billion from $4885 billion in April, according to Trepp LLC It marked the eighth straight month that special servicing volumes...
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...
Greystone has provided $296 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 248-unit Watson apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The 10-year loan, funded through Freddie’s Optigo program, pays a floating-rate coupon It...
Real Estate NJ World Distribution Services, a logistics company, has signed a lease to fully occupy a 480,844-square-foot industrial building in Linden, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The building, at 500 Linden Logistics Way, is part of...
JFR Global Investments has lined up $685 million of mortgage financing from 3650 REIT for Patewood Corporate Center, a 448,505-square-foot office complex in Greenville, SC The fixed-rate loan, which has a seven-year term, was arranged by Walker...
San Antonio Business Journal A joint venture of Old Three Hundred Capital and Pearlmark Real Estate has bought a pair of apartment properties with a total of 560 units in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital...
Dallas Business Journal Comptree has agreed to fully lease a 576,123-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, home furnishings company is taking its space at 1113 West Oakdale Road The...
Natixis has provided $1467 million of financing against 1155 F St NW, a 254,151-square-foot office building in the East End area of Washington, DC The floating-rate loan takes out existing debt, a $11457 million piece of which was securitized...