The Real Deal A venture of SYU Properties, Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital has paid $317 million for the development site at 70-35 113th St in Queens, NY It bought the site, in the borough’s Forest Hills neighborhood, from Auberge Grand...
Fannie Mae has extended its apartment eviction moratorium through the end of September Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie loans that are receiving debt-service relief are restricted from evicting tenants at those properties for...
Denver Business Journal Broe Real Estate Group is breaking ground this August on a 76,000-square-foot office building at 200 Clayton St in Denver The Denver investment and management company purchased the development site for the eight-story...
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is planning on constructing a 111,300-square-foot industrial park in Arbutus, Md, a Baltimore suburb The two-building project, at 1900 Sulphur Spring Road, will be named the Beltway Business Interchange...
Real Estate NJ World Distribution Services, a logistics company, has signed a lease to fully occupy a 480,844-square-foot industrial building in Linden, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The building, at 500 Linden Logistics Way, is part of...
Louisville Business First LIV Development has proposed building a 302-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being planned for an 18-acre site at 5217 Springdale Road, about 13 miles east of the city’s downtown It will have...
Philadelphia Business Journal Buccini/Pollin Group Inc plans to build the 203-unit Crosby Hill apartment complex in Wilmington, Del The three-building property is being planned for a former parking lot site at 517 Shipley St It will include 124...
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandywine Realty Trust has proposed building the Byberry North Business Center, a 688,908-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia The two-building complex, at 15000 Roosevelt Blvd, would include 559 parking...
Dallas Business Journal Comptree has agreed to fully lease a 576,123-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, home furnishings company is taking its space at 1113 West Oakdale Road The...