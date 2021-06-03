Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dayton Business Journal An affiliate of Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC has paid $131 million, or $46,787/room, for the Crowne Plaza Dayton, a 280-room hotel in Dayton, Ohio The Delray Beach, Fla, company acquired the property from Integrity Hotels Group...
Denver Business Journal Broe Real Estate Group is breaking ground this August on a 76,000-square-foot office building at 200 Clayton St in Denver The Denver investment and management company purchased the development site for the eight-story...
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...
TerraCap Management has paid $704 million, or $293,333/unit, for the 240-unit Versol Apartments in Bonita Springs, Fla, about 15 miles north of Naples, Fla The Naples company bought the property from Milhaus of Indianapolis, which had developed it...
CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies has sold the Astoria at Celebration apartment complex, with 306 units near Orlando, Fla, to Versity Investments for $745 million, or $243,465/unit CGI+ had purchased the property, formerly known as Sola at...
Rentvcom Investors Capital Group has paid $2525 million, or $157,813/unit, for North Pointe, a 160-unit apartment property in Corvallis, Ore, which is about 32 miles south of Salem, Ore The Seattle investor purchased the property from the Korda...
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is planning on constructing a 111,300-square-foot industrial park in Arbutus, Md, a Baltimore suburb The two-building project, at 1900 Sulphur Spring Road, will be named the Beltway Business Interchange...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Amera Corp has bought the Oakland Park Festival Centre, a 150,537-square-foot retail property in Oakland Park, Fla, for $234 million, or about $15544/sf SELA LLC was the seller...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rabsky Group has paid $112 million, or about $155,556/unit, for a 72-unit apartment property in Oakland Park, Fla JAC Management Co of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, sold the property, which sits on 235 acres at...