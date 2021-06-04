Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Knox Logistics VII, a 11 million square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif The property is being built on 73 acres at 19115 Harvill Ave,...
Crain’s New York Business DivcoWest has paid $1341 million, or about $60955/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot office and data-center building at 325 Hudson St in Manhattan The Los Angeles company bought the property from Jamestown LP, which...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that is under development in Rutherford, NJ Lincoln Equities Group, an East Rutherford, NJ, developer, expects to complete the industrial project early next year...
Denver Business Journal First Stone Development has broken ground on Aura on Santa Fe, a 123-unit condominium project in Denver The property is being built on a one-acre site at 625 Santa Fe Drive, which is about two miles south of downtown Denver...
Dallas Business Journal CHRISTUS Health has broken ground on its new Dallas-area headquarters The health-care system is building the 15-story property on a 42-acre site at the northwest corner of North O’Connor and West Las Colinas boulevards...
Dallas Morning News Veritex Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for the development of a 956,020-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate is developing the industrial...
The Real Deal A venture of SYU Properties, Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital has paid $317 million for the development site at 70-35 113th St in Queens, NY It bought the site, in the borough’s Forest Hills neighborhood, from Auberge Grand...
Denver Business Journal Broe Real Estate Group is breaking ground this August on a 76,000-square-foot office building at 200 Clayton St in Denver The Denver investment and management company purchased the development site for the eight-story...
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...