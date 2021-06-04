Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal CHRISTUS Health has broken ground on its new Dallas-area headquarters The health-care system is building the 15-story property on a 42-acre site at the northwest corner of North O’Connor and West Las Colinas boulevards...
Dallas Morning News Veritex Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for the development of a 956,020-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate is developing the industrial...
The Real Deal A venture of SYU Properties, Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital has paid $317 million for the development site at 70-35 113th St in Queens, NY It bought the site, in the borough’s Forest Hills neighborhood, from Auberge Grand...
Denver Business Journal Broe Real Estate Group is breaking ground this August on a 76,000-square-foot office building at 200 Clayton St in Denver The Denver investment and management company purchased the development site for the eight-story...
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...
Rentvcom Investors Capital Group has paid $2525 million, or $157,813/unit, for North Pointe, a 160-unit apartment property in Corvallis, Ore, which is about 32 miles south of Salem, Ore The Seattle investor purchased the property from the Korda...
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is planning on constructing a 111,300-square-foot industrial park in Arbutus, Md, a Baltimore suburb The two-building project, at 1900 Sulphur Spring Road, will be named the Beltway Business Interchange...
Denver Business Journal Willow Creek Partners has paid $295 million, or $213,768/unit, for the 138-unit Croft Apartments in Denver The Reston, Va, investment and management firm acquired the property from Summit Communities and DVO Real Estate,...
Louisville Business First LIV Development has proposed building a 302-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being planned for an 18-acre site at 5217 Springdale Road, about 13 miles east of the city’s downtown It will have...