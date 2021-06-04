Log In or Subscribe to read more
The San Diego investor, which has a portfolio of about 21,000 multifamily units, is aiming to make $15 billion of investments this year It's fast approaching that target as it has completed the purchase of $640 million of properties and is slated to...
Savlan Capital, a Hollywood, Fla, investment manager that has focused on multifamily and office investments since its founding in 2016, is aiming to make $100 million of investments this year in medical-office properties that are triple-net leased...
Klein Enterprises, a Baltimore investment manager, plans on acquiring $500 million of properties in the next three years as a result of a $200 million equity commitment from Almanac Realty Investors That would allow Klein to increase, by 50 percent,...
Singerman Real Estate LLC has closed capital-raising for its fourth real estate opportunity fund with more than $800 million of investor commitments The Chicago investment manager had targeted raising $700 million for the vehicle, SRE Opportunity...
WHI Real Estate Partners has raised $385 million of equity commitments for its fifth fund, exceeding its $325 million target It's the company's largest fund and is pursuing primarily apartment and industrial acquisitions and developments throughout...
Olive Tree Holdings, a four-year-old investor in apartment properties, is opportunistically moving into the hotel sector It has partnered with Ken Hamlet, who had served as chief executive of Holiday Inns Inc, to pursue select-service hotels in...
Electra America, a long-time investor in multifamily properties, has formed a venture with Transcendent Investment Management to invest in single-family rental properties The venture, Transcendent Electra, has 1,889 homes under contract for $496...
The Real Deal Rockrose Development has acquired a 14 percent stake in Manhattan’s 11 East 26th St, in deal that values the 218,000-square-foot office building at $235 million The New York company now owns a 42 percent interest in the 21-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties Inc has agreed to form a venture with two undisclosed sovereign wealth funds to acquire office and life-sciences properties The venture has committed to initially invest up to $1 billion...