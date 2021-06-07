Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olive Tree Management has paid $1399 million, or $127,413/unit, for the 1,098-unit Highland Village Townhomes in Lansdowne, Md, a Baltimore suburb The Lakewood, NJ, investor bought the property from The...
Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has secured $61 million of financing against its FalconView apartment property, with 288 units in Colorado Springs, Colo MetLife Investment Management provided the 10-year loan, which was arranged by JLL Capital...
Commercial Observer PCCP LLC has provided $115 million of construction financing for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that’s under construction in Rutherford, NJ Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $483 million, or $251,563/unit, for Sapphire at Centerpointe, a recently constructed apartment property with 192 units in the Richmond, Va, suburb of Midlothian, Va Capital Square, a Glen...
Dwight Capital has provided $3438 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, for the 290-unit Blue Ridge Apartment Homes in Midland, Texas The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $292 million of financing for the construction of the 95-unit Babcock Apartments in Bozeman, Mon The loan, arranged by George Smith Partners of Los Angeles, will allow Roundhouse Development of Boise, Idaho, to...
Goldman Sachs has provided $60 million of construction financing for the redevelopment of the former Hinchliffe Stadium baseball field in Paterson, NJ, into a mixed-use complex A venture of BAW Development and RPM Development Group is project Plans...
KPG Funds is raising $175 million for its second investment vehicle, targeting office and retail properties in certain New York City neighborhoods, including SoHo, Hudson Square, the West Village and Meatpacking District The fund is close to...
LMC, the apartment-investment arm of Lennar Corp, has secured $83 million of financing against the Radiant, a 329-unit apartment property in Denver MetLife Investment Management provided the loan, which has a five-year term The Charlotte, NC,...