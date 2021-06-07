Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Slate Property Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership plans on constructing a 215-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The 14-story building, at 326 Rockaway Ave, will include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor...
Real Estate Weekly The Legal Aid Society has signed a 30-year lease for 198,900 square feet of office space at the 800,000-sf Merchants Square Building in Manhattan The lease is part of the nonprofit’s plan to consolidate its Manhattan offices...
REBusiness Online Birge & Held has opened the 71-unit E’Laan Apartments in downtown Indianapolis The local developer began work on the property, at 515 East Market St, in 2019 The five-story property has studio, one- and two-bedroom units...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $483 million, or $251,563/unit, for Sapphire at Centerpointe, a recently constructed apartment property with 192 units in the Richmond, Va, suburb of Midlothian, Va Capital Square, a Glen...
Dwight Capital has provided $3438 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, for the 290-unit Blue Ridge Apartment Homes in Midland, Texas The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $292 million of financing for the construction of the 95-unit Babcock Apartments in Bozeman, Mon The loan, arranged by George Smith Partners of Los Angeles, will allow Roundhouse Development of Boise, Idaho, to...
Goldman Sachs has provided $60 million of construction financing for the redevelopment of the former Hinchliffe Stadium baseball field in Paterson, NJ, into a mixed-use complex A venture of BAW Development and RPM Development Group is project Plans...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Knox Logistics VII, a 11 million square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif The property is being built on 73 acres at 19115 Harvill Ave,...
Commercial Observer Avery Hall Investments plans on building an apartment property with up to 200 units in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has proposed a 125-unit building, at 272 Fourth Ave, and it is also looking to acquire 50,000 square feet...