Real Estate Weekly The Legal Aid Society has signed a 30-year lease for 198,900 square feet of office space at the 800,000-sf Merchants Square Building in Manhattan The lease is part of the nonprofit’s plan to consolidate its Manhattan offices...
Commercial Observer PCCP LLC has provided $115 million of construction financing for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that’s under construction in Rutherford, NJ Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to...
REBusiness Online Birge & Held has opened the 71-unit E’Laan Apartments in downtown Indianapolis The local developer began work on the property, at 515 East Market St, in 2019 The five-story property has studio, one- and two-bedroom units...
Goldman Sachs has provided $60 million of construction financing for the redevelopment of the former Hinchliffe Stadium baseball field in Paterson, NJ, into a mixed-use complex A venture of BAW Development and RPM Development Group is project Plans...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Knox Logistics VII, a 11 million square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif The property is being built on 73 acres at 19115 Harvill Ave,...
Commercial Observer Avery Hall Investments plans on building an apartment property with up to 200 units in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has proposed a 125-unit building, at 272 Fourth Ave, and it is also looking to acquire 50,000 square feet...
Crain’s New York Business DivcoWest has paid $1341 million, or about $60955/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot office and data-center building at 325 Hudson St in Manhattan The Los Angeles company bought the property from Jamestown LP, which...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that is under development in Rutherford, NJ Lincoln Equities Group, an East Rutherford, NJ, developer, expects to complete the industrial project early next year...
Denver Business Journal First Stone Development has broken ground on Aura on Santa Fe, a 123-unit condominium project in Denver The property is being built on a one-acre site at 625 Santa Fe Drive, which is about two miles south of downtown Denver...