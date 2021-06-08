Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago that are anchored by Google Inc are being sold in separate deals Sterling Bay Co has agreed to sell 210 North Carpenter St, a 207,000-square-foot property, for $169 million, or $81643/sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Core Investment Properties has paid $19 million, or about $31306/sf, for the Coral Park shopping center in Miami The Miami company bought the 60,692-square-foot retail property, which sits on 47 acres...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Group has agreed to acquire QTS Realty Trust Inc in a deal that values the Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT at $10 billion, including the assumption of about $23 billion debt Under terms of...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground this fall on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The project is being built as part of the Connection Business Park along Foster Road Completion is slated...
Houston Business Journal Griffin Partners has broken ground on a 115,000-square-foot building as part of the Houston Spaceport The property is being built on behalf of Hamilton Sundstrand, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace It’s going up on an...
Austin Business Journal Morgan Group is breaking ground soon on Pearl Georgetown, a 336-unit apartment project in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Houston multifamily developer is constructing the 16-building property at 5400 North...
Sound Point Capital Management has provided $5316 million of mortgage financing to help fund the purchase of the 333-unit Harrington Village Apartments in Leland, NC Latitude Management Real Estate Holdings Inc, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olive Tree Management has paid $1399 million, or $127,413/unit, for the 1,098-unit Highland Village Townhomes in Lansdowne, Md, a Baltimore suburb The Lakewood, NJ, investor bought the property from The...
Dallas Morning News Granite REIT is planning to build the Village Creek Distribution Center, with more than 600,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT is building the property on a 36-acre site near the...