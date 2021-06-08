Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Enovational has signed a lease for 97,000 square feet at the 172,000-sf Aleck office building in Washington, DC The tech company will occupy the 12-story building’s top six floors It is relocating from 1101 K St NW, which is owned by...
Rentvcom Jen-Weld has agreed to lease the 103,000-square-foot industrial building at 2633 Progress St in Vista, Calif The Charlotte, NC, door and window manufacturer was represented in the lease by JLL, while Lee & Associates represented the...
New York Post Two Sigma Investments is in the market to lease between 400,000 and 600,000 square feet of headquarters space in Manhattan The hedge fund plans on moving out of its current headquarters, at 100 and 101 Sixth Ave in the borough’s...
Dallas Business Journal Network Wireless Solutions has signed a lease for 129,611 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The Durham, NC, company, which sells custom hybrid and fiber optic cables to broadband providers, is taking its...
Real Estate Weekly The Legal Aid Society has signed a 30-year lease for 198,900 square feet of office space at the 800,000-sf Merchants Square Building in Manhattan The lease is part of the nonprofit’s plan to consolidate its Manhattan offices...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that is under development in Rutherford, NJ Lincoln Equities Group, an East Rutherford, NJ, developer, expects to complete the industrial project early next year...
Dallas Morning News SupplyHouse Texas has signed a lease for 177,320 square feet of industrial space in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 15 miles northwest of Dallas The e-commerce company, which sells plumbing and heating, ventilation and...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by just more than 4 percent last month, to $469 billion from $4885 billion in April, according to Trepp LLC It marked the eighth straight month that special servicing volumes...
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their apartment eviction moratoriums through the end of September The moratoriums were slated to expire at the end of this month Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie and Freddie loans that are...