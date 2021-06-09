Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Hulu has agreed to lease 351,000 square feet of office space in Santa Monica, Calif The streaming service provider has signed a seven-year lease at the 113 million-sf Colorado Center The six-building property, at 2500 Broadway,...
Louisville Business First Redwood Living Inc has broken ground on a 135-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property, dubbed Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road, is being built at 11307 Willow Pond Drive, about 18 miles south of the...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development has lined up $625 million of construction financing for the Round Corner Apartments, a 274-unit project in Oakland Park, Fla, about 34 miles north of Miami S3 RE North Federal Funding LLC of New...
Rentvcom Jen-Weld has agreed to lease the 103,000-square-foot industrial building at 2633 Progress St in Vista, Calif The Charlotte, NC, door and window manufacturer was represented in the lease by JLL, while Lee & Associates represented the...
San Antonio Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground this fall on a 305,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in San Antonio The project is being built as part of the Connection Business Park along Foster Road Completion is slated...
Houston Business Journal Griffin Partners has broken ground on a 115,000-square-foot building as part of the Houston Spaceport The property is being built on behalf of Hamilton Sundstrand, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace It’s going up on an...
Austin Business Journal Morgan Group is breaking ground soon on Pearl Georgetown, a 336-unit apartment project in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Houston multifamily developer is constructing the 16-building property at 5400 North...
ConnectCREcom Holland Partner Group has secured $494 million of financing against Kado NW, a 196-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Vancouver, Wash, investor will use the loan, which was arranged by CBRE’s Portland office, to retire...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opus Group has proposed building a 250-unit apartment property at 3440 Beltline Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn, about seven miles west of Minneapolis The five-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...