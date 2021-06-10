Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pelican Communities has received $213 million of mortgage financing from PGIM Real Estate against its SALT Oceanside, a 52-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer will use the three-year loan, which was...
Parkview Financial has provided $28 million of financing to fund the construction of a 96,000-square-foot lifestyle mixed-use property at the Verde at Cooley Station complex in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Ariz The 10-building property will have...
A group of lenders led by United Overseas Bank has provided $1122 million of financing to help fund DivcoWest's $1341 million acquisition of 325 Hudson St, a 220,000-square-foot office and data-center building in Manhattan...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $445 million of financing for the construction of Bridge Point Kent 300, with 309,028 square feet of industrial space in Kent, Wash The two-building property is being developed on a 16-acre parcel at...
Goldman Sachs has provided $30 million of mortgage financing for the 78,540-square-foot office building at 1888 Rosecrans Ave in Manhattan Beach, Calif The loan, arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co, requires only interest payments during its 10-year...
South Florida Business Journal Brickbox Development has lined up $625 million of construction financing for the Round Corner Apartments, a 274-unit project in Oakland Park, Fla, about 34 miles north of Miami S3 RE North Federal Funding LLC of New...
Dwight Capital has provided $439 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 332-unit Greystone at Widewaters apartment property in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Knightdale, NC The loan...
The Real Deal Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 510,000-square-foot Shops at Skyview retail property and a neighboring 2,256-space parking garage in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Blackstone...
Real Estate NJ Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $353 million of financing against 1255 Broad St, a 203,000-square-foot office building in Clifton, NJ Progress Capital arranged the loan, which allowed the property’s owner, ERCT Capital...