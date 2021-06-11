Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pantzer Properties Inc has paid $1194 million, or $304,592/unit, for the 392-unit Town Southern apartment property in Royal Palm Beach, Fla, about 15 miles west of Palm Beach, Fla The New York multifamily...
Greek Development has paid $315 million, or $103/sf, for 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane, a 305,706-square-foot warehouse in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood The East Brunswick, NJ, industrial property developer, led by Frank A Greek, bought the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners has secured $500 million of financing against 111 Wall St, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Pimco provided the loan, which was arranged by...
The Real Deal Madison Capital has paid $45 million for two development sites in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the sites from Pearl Realty, which had acquired them in 2013 for $102 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the latest deal The...
CARROLL has formed a partnership with LCOR Inc, giving it an entrée into the property development business The Atlanta investment manager, which owns 30,000 apartment units valued at $52 billion, long has operated a construction management unit,...
Commercial Property Executive Howard Hughes Corp has broken ground on 1700 Pavilion, a 267,000-square-foot office building in Las Vegas The 10-story property is being built on a three-acre site just south of the Las Vegas Ballpark minor-league...
Phoenix Business Journal A limited lability company managed by James L Ledwith has paid $175 million, or $23,117/unit, for Envy Self-Storage and RV, a 757-unit self-storage facility in Gilbert, Ariz The Sonoma, Calif, company purchased the property...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $209 million loan for the construction of Analog Tacoma, a 115-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The property, at 1351 Fawcett Ave, two blocks from the city’s convention center and next to the campus...
NevadaBusinesscom Brass Cap Development has broken ground on Silver and Black, a 150,000-square-foot industrial property in Henderson, Nev The Las Vegas developer is building the property at the corner of Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road It will have...