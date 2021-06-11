Log In or Subscribe to read more
Forethought Life Insurance Co has provided $1078 million of financing against the 229-unit Grand Tier apartment property in Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood The loan was used to retire $102 million of Freddie Mac...
NevadaBusinesscom Brass Cap Development has broken ground on Silver and Black, a 150,000-square-foot industrial property in Henderson, Nev The Las Vegas developer is building the property at the corner of Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road It will have...
Pelican Communities has received $213 million of mortgage financing from PGIM Real Estate against its SALT Oceanside, a 52-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer will use the three-year loan, which was...
Parkview Financial has provided $28 million of financing to fund the construction of a 96,000-square-foot lifestyle mixed-use property at the Verde at Cooley Station complex in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Ariz The 10-building property will have...
A group of lenders led by United Overseas Bank has provided $1122 million of financing to help fund DivcoWest's $1341 million acquisition of 325 Hudson St, a 220,000-square-foot office and data-center building in Manhattan...
Commercial Property Executive US Capital Development is breaking ground this summer on Falcon Park 303, a 599,486-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Clayton, Mo, company is building the project on a 383-acre site at the...
Louisville Business First Redwood Living Inc has broken ground on a 135-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property, dubbed Redwood Louisville Bardstown Bluff Road, is being built at 11307 Willow Pond Drive, about 18 miles south of the...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $445 million of financing for the construction of Bridge Point Kent 300, with 309,028 square feet of industrial space in Kent, Wash The two-building property is being developed on a 16-acre parcel at...
Goldman Sachs has provided $30 million of mortgage financing for the 78,540-square-foot office building at 1888 Rosecrans Ave in Manhattan Beach, Calif The loan, arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co, requires only interest payments during its 10-year...