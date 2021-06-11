Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Claiborne Senior Living plans on building the 120-bed Claiborne at Roland Park seniors-housing property in Baltimore The proposed building would sit on the corner of Falls Road and Northern Parkway in the city’s...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Brandywine Realty Trust and the Shooshan Co is offering for sale a stake in 23-story mixed-use property at 4040 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, Va The property, which opened last year, has 225,000 square feet of...
Commercial Observer XPO Logistics has signed a lease to fully occupy the 400,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center at 14301 Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Md, about 20 miles southeast of Washington, DC Link Logistics Real Estate owns...
Commercial Observer Hulu has agreed to lease 351,000 square feet of office space in Santa Monica, Calif The streaming service provider has signed a seven-year lease at the 113 million-sf Colorado Center The six-building property, at 2500 Broadway,...
Commercial Observer Mayore Estates has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court, claiming department store chain Century 21 owes nearly $32 million in unpaid rent at 22 Cortlandt St in Manhattan Mayore, which owns the building, is seeking...
Bisnow Enovational has signed a lease for 97,000 square feet at the 172,000-sf Aleck office building in Washington, DC The tech company will occupy the 12-story building’s top six floors It is relocating from 1101 K St NW, which is owned by...
Bisnow Douglas Development Corp has paid $164 million, or about $8410/sf, for the 195,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 1901 West Place NE in Washington, DC The Washington company acquired the property from ViacomCBS Realty Corp, in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tenants at Manhattan office buildings added 800,000 square feet of sublease space to the market last month, the lowest monthly volume since May 2020, according to CBRE The company also found that 2 million...
Rentvcom Jen-Weld has agreed to lease the 103,000-square-foot industrial building at 2633 Progress St in Vista, Calif The Charlotte, NC, door and window manufacturer was represented in the lease by JLL, while Lee & Associates represented the...