Phoenix Business Journal TMG Partners has agreed to pay $35756 million, or $83453/sf, for the 428,459-square-foot office property at 350-380 Ellis St in Mountain View, Calif The San Francisco developer is buying the property from NortonLifeLock Inc...
Boston Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners plans on breaking ground this summer on a 650-unit apartment complex in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The two-building complex, at 85 Boston St, will also have 9,000 square feet of retail...
Commercial Observer Brack Capital Real Estate is offering for sale the 219,701-square-foot building at 720 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $180 million, or...
Dallas Business Journal High Street Logistics has filed plans to build Enterprise Place, a 138,910-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Work on the two-building industrial park, at 1107 Enterprise Place, could...
Dallas Business Journal Granite REIT wants to break ground next month on the Village Creek Distribution Center, a 605,441-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT is building the warehouse on a 36-acre site at 5055 Park...
Baltimore Business Journal Claiborne Senior Living plans on building the 120-bed Claiborne at Roland Park seniors-housing property in Baltimore The proposed building would sit on the corner of Falls Road and Northern Parkway in the city’s...
Commercial Observer Andrew Chung has paid $1025 million for the development site at 1110 Oak Point Ave in the Bronx, NY Pearl Realty Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2016 for $24 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the most recent...
CARROLL has formed a partnership with LCOR Inc, giving it an entrée into the property development business The Atlanta investment manager, which owns 30,000 apartment units valued at $52 billion, long has operated a construction management unit,...
Commercial Property Executive Howard Hughes Corp has broken ground on 1700 Pavilion, a 267,000-square-foot office building in Las Vegas The 10-story property is being built on a three-acre site just south of the Las Vegas Ballpark minor-league...