Boston Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners plans on breaking ground this summer on a 650-unit apartment complex in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The two-building complex, at 85 Boston St, will also have 9,000 square feet of retail...
Commercial Observer A venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and the We’re Group has secured $350 million of financing against a portfolio of 16 office and medical-office buildings on Long Island, NY Barclays and Citigroup provided the debt, which...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Shanahan Development and Pedersen Development Co has proposed building a 200-unit apartment project in Denver The five-story property will be built at 1530 West 13th Ave, which is a little more than a mile from...
Dallas Business Journal High Street Logistics has filed plans to build Enterprise Place, a 138,910-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Work on the two-building industrial park, at 1107 Enterprise Place, could...
Dallas Business Journal Granite REIT wants to break ground next month on the Village Creek Distribution Center, a 605,441-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT is building the warehouse on a 36-acre site at 5055 Park...
Baltimore Business Journal Claiborne Senior Living plans on building the 120-bed Claiborne at Roland Park seniors-housing property in Baltimore The proposed building would sit on the corner of Falls Road and Northern Parkway in the city’s...
Commercial Observer A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners has secured $500 million of financing against 111 Wall St, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Pimco provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Commercial Observer Andrew Chung has paid $1025 million for the development site at 1110 Oak Point Ave in the Bronx, NY Pearl Realty Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2016 for $24 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the most recent...
The Real Deal Madison Capital has paid $45 million for two development sites in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the sites from Pearl Realty, which had acquired them in 2013 for $102 million Pinnacle Realty brokered the latest deal The...