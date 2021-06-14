Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by XFD Real Estate has paid $365 million, or $41,104/bed, for the 888-bed Landing student-housing property in Greenville, NC Pierce Education Properties of San Diego sold the complex in a deal...
Mesa West Capital has provided $40 million of financing for Elan Parkside, a 309-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a floating coupon, allowed SPI Advisory of Dallas to buy the property from a...
Commercial Observer A venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and the We’re Group has secured $350 million of financing against a portfolio of 16 office and medical-office buildings on Long Island, NY Barclays and Citigroup provided the debt, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BBVA has provided $46 million of financing against the 300-unit Ashley Lake Park apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, TruAmerica Multifamily of Los Angeles,...
Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $515 million of financing against the Duncan, a 260-unit apartment property in Chicago The loan, which has a term of two and half years, can be extended for a year, and represents 758 percent of the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners has secured $500 million of financing against 111 Wall St, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Pimco provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Knighthead Funding LLC has provided a $209 million loan for the construction of Analog Tacoma, a 115-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The property, at 1351 Fawcett Ave, two blocks from the city’s convention center and next to the campus...
Forethought Life Insurance Co has provided $1078 million of financing against the 229-unit Grand Tier apartment property in Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood The loan was used to retire $102 million of Freddie Mac...
Pelican Communities has received $213 million of mortgage financing from PGIM Real Estate against its SALT Oceanside, a 52-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer will use the three-year loan, which was...