Berkadia has handled the sale of roughly $6 billion of apartment properties through May, putting it on a pace to easily top the $10 billion of investment-sales volume it had projected for the year For all of 2020, in contrast, the company brokered...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mesa West Capital has raised $6022 million for its latest bridge-lending investment vehicle, Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund V LP The fund, which has a $1 billion equity-raising target, would be the...
KPG Funds is raising $175 million for its second investment vehicle, targeting office and retail properties in certain New York City neighborhoods, including SoHo, Hudson Square, the West Village and Meatpacking District The fund is close to...
The San Diego investor, which has a portfolio of about 21,000 multifamily units, is aiming to make $15 billion of investments this year It's fast approaching that target as it has completed the purchase of $640 million of properties and is slated to...
Savlan Capital, a Hollywood, Fla, investment manager that has focused on multifamily and office investments since its founding in 2016, is aiming to make $100 million of investments this year in medical-office properties that are triple-net leased...
Klein Enterprises, a Baltimore investment manager, plans on acquiring $500 million of properties in the next three years as a result of a $200 million equity commitment from Almanac Realty Investors That would allow Klein to increase, by 50 percent,...
Singerman Real Estate LLC has closed capital-raising for its fourth real estate opportunity fund with more than $800 million of investor commitments The Chicago investment manager had targeted raising $700 million for the vehicle, SRE Opportunity...
WHI Real Estate Partners has raised $385 million of equity commitments for its fifth fund, exceeding its $325 million target It's the company's largest fund and is pursuing primarily apartment and industrial acquisitions and developments throughout...
Olive Tree Holdings, a four-year-old investor in apartment properties, is opportunistically moving into the hotel sector It has partnered with Ken Hamlet, who had served as chief executive of Holiday Inns Inc, to pursue select-service hotels in...