Developers are increasing the size of apartment units in more than one-third of the country’s markets by an average of 48 square feet, according to analysis by RentCafe One-bedroom units that are under construction in 33 of the 92 markets...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tenants at Manhattan office buildings added 800,000 square feet of sublease space to the market last month, the lowest monthly volume since May 2020, according to CBRE The company also found that 2 million...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by just more than 4 percent last month, to $469 billion from $4885 billion in April, according to Trepp LLC It marked the eighth straight month that special servicing volumes...
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their apartment eviction moratoriums through the end of September The moratoriums were slated to expire at the end of this month Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie and Freddie loans that are...
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased again in April by 09 percent, according to the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index The index, which gauges price changes based on repeat property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national hotel occupancy rate broke the 60 percent barrier – 603 percent – for the week through May 22, marking the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020 that it has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report It looks like the performance of CMBS collateral continues to improve The expectation, based on a draft report by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, is that delinquencies to the universe it tracks – roughly 55...