Log In or Subscribe to read more
HP Ventures Group has paid $2075 million, or $324,218/unit, for 101 West, a 64-unit apartment property in Barrington, Ill, about 40 miles outside of Chicago The Chicago developer purchased the property from Monroe Residential Partners of Chicago,...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, last month had added seven shopping malls to its list of non-core properties, bringing the number of malls in that category to nine Among the latest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asia Capital Real Estate has paid $61 million, or $231,061/unit, for the 264-unit Lola Apartments in Riverview, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Tampa, Fla The Singapore company bought the complex from a...
Capital Allocation Partners has paid $305 million, or $179,411/unit, for two apartment properties that total 170 units near Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor acquired the properties – the 134-unit Sakara...
Berkadia has originated $587 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 480-unit Advenir at San Tropez Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Fla The seven-year, fixed-rate loan allowed the property’s owner, Advenir Inc of Aventura, Fla, to retire...
Natixis has provided $60 million of financing against the 105-unit apartment building at 237 11th St in Brooklyn, NY The loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by Meridian Capital Group It allowed the property’s owner, Trinity Place...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has paid $246 million, or $33699/sf, for Saddleback Professional Center, a 73,000-square-foot office building in Laguna Woods, Calif The Nashville, Tenn, REIT purchased the property from Miramar Capital, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cardone Capital has bought Aventura Harbour Centre, a 528,954-square-foot office building in Aventura, Fla, for $91 million, or about $17204/sf A company managed by Rob B Shults of Irving, Texas, sold...
Blackstone Group has paid $659 million, or $319,902/unit, for Haven by Watermark, a 206-unit apartment property in Green Valley Ranch, Colo, which is just east of Denver The investment manager bought the property, which was completed last year, from...