Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Trilogy Real Estate Group has paid $458 million, or $398,260/unit, for Park 205, a 115-unit apartment property in Park Ridge, Ill, about 15 miles northwest of Chicago The Chicago investment and management firm...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Hines, Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests has broken ground on a mixed-use complex in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being developed on a 337-acre site at 3001 Maple Ave Plans call for...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal USA Properties Fund has broken ground on Terracina at Lancaster, a 264-unit apartment property in Lancaster, Calif, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles The Roseville, Calif, company expects the complex to be...
Crain’s Chicago Business FD Stonewater is offering for sale the 166,332-square-foot office building at 1007 Church St in Evanston, Ill, about 13 miles north of Chicago The Arlington, Va, investor has hired JLL to market the property, which is...
New York YIMBY Plans have been submitted for a proposed 63-story building at 41-47 West 57th St in Manhattan that would include 119 residential units, 158 hotel rooms and 10,212 square feet of space for a restaurant The site, which was purchased 10...
Philadelphia Business Journal Southern Land Co has proposed constructing a 329-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties section The building, at 418 Spring Garden St, will have 14,520 square feet of retail space and 89...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Walton Street Capital and Court Street Ventures is developing Crown 95 Logistics Center, a 381,200-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia It will break ground on the project later this year and...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Felice Development Group and Fields Grade plans on building a 900-unit apartment project in Washington, DC The property, at 1333 M St SE, will consist of three residential buildings and include about 45,000...
Developers are increasing the size of apartment units in more than one-third of the country’s markets by an average of 48 square feet, according to analysis by RentCafe One-bedroom units that are under construction in 33 of the 92 markets...