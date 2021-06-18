Log In or Subscribe to read more
Swiss investment manager Mirabaud Group, represented by Exan Capital, has paid $15025 million, or nearly $477/sf, for Warren Corporate Center 100 and 200, a pair of office buildings with 315,086 square feet in Warren, NJ The buildings were purchased...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, last month had added seven shopping malls to its list of non-core properties, bringing the number of malls in that category to nine Among the latest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asia Capital Real Estate has paid $61 million, or $231,061/unit, for the 264-unit Lola Apartments in Riverview, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Tampa, Fla The Singapore company bought the complex from a...
Berkadia has originated $587 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 480-unit Advenir at San Tropez Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Fla The seven-year, fixed-rate loan allowed the property’s owner, Advenir Inc of Aventura, Fla, to retire...
Natixis has provided $60 million of financing against the 105-unit apartment building at 237 11th St in Brooklyn, NY The loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by Meridian Capital Group It allowed the property’s owner, Trinity Place...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cardone Capital has bought Aventura Harbour Centre, a 528,954-square-foot office building in Aventura, Fla, for $91 million, or about $17204/sf A company managed by Rob B Shults of Irving, Texas, sold...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1312 million of capital for the construction of Artisan Crossing, a 250-unit apartment property in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Belmont, Calif The New York investment manager placed a $76 million...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
CIT Group Inc has provided $332 million of financing to help fund Seavest Investment Group’s acquisition of the 78,000-square-foot medical-office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY As reported, the White Plains, NY, company bought...