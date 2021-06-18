Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Chetu has paid $25 million, or about $13245/sf, for a 188,746-square-foot office building at 1500 Concord Terrace in Sunrise, Fla The software company purchased the property, which will serve as its new headquarters,...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has sold Stone Haven Pointe, a 264-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $342 million, or about $129,545/unit The Gastonia, NC, company sold the complex, at 1304 Stoneypointe Drive, to Pedcor Cos...
Dallas Morning News American West Worldwide Express Inc has agreed to lease 108,000 square feet of industrial space at 3535 La Reunion Parkway in Dallas Taurus Investment Holdings owns the property and was represented in the deal by Holt Lunsford...
Houston Business Journal Custom Goods has agreed to fully lease a 353,000-square-foot industrial property in the Bay Area Business Park in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas The Carson, Calif, warehousing and logistics company is taking its space...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Aria Development has proposed building a 40-story residential condominium project in downtown Miami The local developer had bought the project’s 048-acre development site, at 501 NE First Ave, in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cardone Capital has bought Aventura Harbour Centre, a 528,954-square-foot office building in Aventura, Fla, for $91 million, or about $17204/sf A company managed by Rob B Shults of Irving, Texas, sold...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A development venture that includes Mill Creek Residential Trust, Barkett Realty and Stadler Real Estate Corp plans to start work in the fourth quarter on a 20-story apartment project in downtown St Petersburg, Fla Plans...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Real Estate Investment Group has paid $170 million, or about $15770/sf, for a 108 million-square-foot industrial property in Auburndale, Fla, about 11 miles east of Lakeland, Fla The Boston...