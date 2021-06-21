Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Capital Development Partners has started work on the initial phase of the Cedar Point Logistics Center in Houston’s Baytown area Phase one calls for an 800,405-square-foot building that will be fully occupied by...
Dallas Morning News Van Trust Real Estate has plans to build a 10-story office building with a total of 265,650 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The building, dubbed Tower One at Frisco Station, is being built as part of the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gault Co and RTG Capital LLC has bought the Forney Industrial Park, a 311,000-square-foot property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal The...
Dallas Morning News Parallel Capital Partners Inc has lined up $95 million of financing against the Urban Towers in Irving, Texas, about 12 miles northwest of Dallas Bank of America provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark Urban...
Mile High CRE Central Development has broken ground on Encompass 171, a 171,600-square-foot industrial building in Englewood, Colo It will be the fourth building in the 62-acre Encompass Business Park, at 7033 South Blackhawk St, which is 16 miles...
The Real Deal BLDG Management has filed plans to develop an 818-unit residential building in Queens, NY The property, at 42-02 Orchard St, will have a ground-floor retail component The development site sits along Jackson Avenue in the...
REJournalscom Artis REIT has broken ground on Blaine35, a 317,400-square-foot industrial property in Blaine, Minn The Winnipeg, Manitoba, REIT is constructing the three-building property at the intersection of Interstate 35 West and 85th Avenue NE,...
Dallas Morning News American West Worldwide Express Inc has agreed to lease 108,000 square feet of industrial space at 3535 La Reunion Parkway in Dallas Taurus Investment Holdings owns the property and was represented in the deal by Holt Lunsford...
Dallas Morning News MDH Partners has bought the 154,000-square-foot Bronze Way Distribution Center in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL brokered the deal The property, which was built in 1978, sits on 79 acres at 4707...