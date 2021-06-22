Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News A joint venture of Crescent Communities and ParkProperty Capital is breaking ground this month on NOVEL White Fence Farm, a 202-unit apartment property in Lakewood, Colo Crescent, of Charlotte, NC, and ParkProperty, of Atlanta,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal MAA is planning to build a 495-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT recently paid $235 million for the 185-acre development site, the Orion Marine Construction property on Rattlesnake...
Commercial Observer CTL Capital has provided $825 million of financing against the 500,000-square-foot Claremont Tower office property in Newark, NJ Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a 215-year term and a coupon that’s less than...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been approved for the Cattleman Square Lofts, a 138-unit workforce-housing property in San Antonio Work could start as early as January on the property, which is being built by Alamo Community Group at 811...
Houston Business Journal Capital Development Partners has started work on the initial phase of the Cedar Point Logistics Center in Houston’s Baytown area Phase one calls for an 800,405-square-foot building that will be fully occupied by...
Dallas Morning News Van Trust Real Estate has plans to build a 10-story office building with a total of 265,650 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The building, dubbed Tower One at Frisco Station, is being built as part of the...
Mile High CRE Central Development has broken ground on Encompass 171, a 171,600-square-foot industrial building in Englewood, Colo It will be the fourth building in the 62-acre Encompass Business Park, at 7033 South Blackhawk St, which is 16 miles...
The Real Deal BLDG Management has filed plans to develop an 818-unit residential building in Queens, NY The property, at 42-02 Orchard St, will have a ground-floor retail component The development site sits along Jackson Avenue in the...