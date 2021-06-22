Log In or Subscribe to read more
Greystone has hired Eliav Dan as a senior managing director on its commercial lending team Dan will originate mortgages under the New York lender’s large loan, CMBS, balance sheet and agency programs He will be based in Los Angeles and report...
Robert Bratley has joined JLL Capital Markets as senior director in its Denver office, where he’ll focus on the sale of middle-market apartment properties He joins from CBRE’s Denver office, where he was first vice president He...
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp has hired four senior-level financing professionals to the company’s Philadelphia, Dallas and Seattle offices They’ll be responsible for arranging mortgage and equity for clients James Conley was named...
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan has named Michael S Kosmas partner in its real estate practice Kosmas, who is based out of the law firm’s Washington, DC, office, joined from Kelley Drye & Warren, where he was deputy chair of its global...
John Petersen is resigning as chief operating officer of PS Business Parks Inc, effective June 11 Petersen has been the Glendale, Calif, REIT’s COO since joining the company in December 2004 He also was its interim chief executive and...
Marc Fox, who earlier this year had stepped down as chief financial officer of Ladder Capital Corp, has been named chief financial officer of Greystone He’s replacing Bruce Bolick, who had been the New York finance company’s CFO for...
Abbe Franchot Borok has been named managing director and head of US Debt for investment manager BentallGreenOak Borok joins BentallGreenOak, which has $62 billion of assets under management, from Amherst Group, where she was managing director and...
Greg Vujnov has been named chief operating officer of Wood Investments Cos, a Costa Mesa, Calif, retail property investor Vujnov joins the company, which owns 18 retail properties in Southern California, from Lewis Group of Cos, an Upland, Calif,...
A team of multifamily property investment-sales specialists in Colorado has joined CBRE from Newmark The team is led by Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment and Chris Cowan, who were named vice chairmen of CBRE Capital Markets Other members are Justin Hunt,...