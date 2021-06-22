Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The vacancy rate for the nation’s professionally managed apartment units increased last year to 53 percent – its highest level since 2011 – from 47 percent in 2019, according to...
Vacancies rose and rental rates dropped in cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles Meanwhile, occupancies and rents were on the rise in southern US cities, like Atlanta and Tampa,...
The national hotel occupancy rate climbed to 66 percent for the week through June 12, according to STR That’s a marked increase from the previous week’s 619 percent rate and puts it just shy of the 661 percent level recorded for all of...
Developers are increasing the size of apartment units in more than one-third of the country’s markets by an average of 48 square feet, according to analysis by RentCafe One-bedroom units that are under construction in 33 of the 92 markets...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tenants at Manhattan office buildings added 800,000 square feet of sublease space to the market last month, the lowest monthly volume since May 2020, according to CBRE The company also found that 2 million...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by just more than 4 percent last month, to $469 billion from $4885 billion in April, according to Trepp LLC It marked the eighth straight month that special servicing volumes...
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their apartment eviction moratoriums through the end of September The moratoriums were slated to expire at the end of this month Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie and Freddie loans that are...
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...