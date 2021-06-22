Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $263 million, or about $18105/sf, for the 145,260-square-foot Bristol Logistics Center in Doral, Fla The Toronto commercial real estate company bought the distribution warehouse, at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
New York Post A venture of Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain International has plans to develop a 185,000-square-foot office building at 125 West 57th St in Manhattan The site currently is home to the Calvary Baptist Church, which the venture...
Commercial Observer CTL Capital has provided $825 million of financing against the 500,000-square-foot Claremont Tower office property in Newark, NJ Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a 215-year term and a coupon that’s less than...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $447 million, or $259,883/unit, for the 172-unit Hello Apartments in Golden Valley, Minn The Provo, Utah, real estate investment firm purchased the complex from Continental...
Equus Capital Partners has paid $5325 million, or $166,406/unit, for Parkway on Westlake, a 320-unit apartment property in Humble, Texas The Philadelphia investment manager bought the complex on behalf of its Equus Investment Partnership XI LP...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gault Co and RTG Capital LLC has bought the Forney Industrial Park, a 311,000-square-foot property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of GMF Capital and Limitless Management has paid $339 million, or $128,897/unit, for the 263-unit Melvin Park Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, Md Robbins Property Associates of...
The Real Deal BLDG Management has filed plans to develop an 818-unit residential building in Queens, NY The property, at 42-02 Orchard St, will have a ground-floor retail component The development site sits along Jackson Avenue in the...