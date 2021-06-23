Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust is offering for sale the 670,000-square-foot development site at 93-30 93rd St in Queens, NY The New York REIT has hired JLL to market the site, which could fetch about $85 million The site is best suited for a...
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris has proposed building an office property with up to 250,000 square feet in Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for the Charlotte developer’s Phillips Place mixed-use complex in the city’s...
Bisnow Elm Street Development has filed plans to build a 280-unit apartment project at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Buckman Road in Alexandria, Va The McLean, Va, company is under contract to buy the five-acre site, which previously had...
Bisnow Foulger-Pratt has broken ground on Rae at Westlake, a 343-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Potomac, Md, developer plans on completing the project in the third quarter of 2023 The five-story building is being built at the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Bartow Land Partners II LLC has proposed building a two-building industrial property in Cartersville, Ga, about 43 miles northwest of Atlanta The Atlanta developer is seeking a zoning change for the project’s 78-acre...
Multi Housing News A joint venture of Crescent Communities and ParkProperty Capital is breaking ground this month on NOVEL White Fence Farm, a 202-unit apartment property in Lakewood, Colo Crescent, of Charlotte, NC, and ParkProperty, of Atlanta,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal MAA is planning to build a 495-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT recently paid $235 million for the 185-acre development site, the Orion Marine Construction property on Rattlesnake...
New York Post A venture of Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain International has plans to develop a 185,000-square-foot office building at 125 West 57th St in Manhattan The site currently is home to the Calvary Baptist Church, which the venture...