The Real Deal Apartment Income REIT is offering for sale a portfolio of 12 properties with a total of 556 units in Manhattan The Denver REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the portfolio, with an asking price of $250 million, or...
Commercial Observer Naftali Group has paid $71 million, or about $554,688/unit, for the 128-unit Eagle Court apartment property at 215 West 84th St in Manhattan JLL brokered the deal and arranged $46 million of acquisition financing from an...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc is planning to build a 140,000-square-foot distribution center in Chicago The industrial project will be built on a 26-acre development site at the northwest corner of Kostner Avenue and Division Street,...
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris has proposed building an office property with up to 250,000 square feet in Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for the Charlotte developer’s Phillips Place mixed-use complex in the city’s...
Bisnow Elm Street Development has filed plans to build a 280-unit apartment project at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Buckman Road in Alexandria, Va The McLean, Va, company is under contract to buy the five-acre site, which previously had...
Bisnow Foulger-Pratt has broken ground on Rae at Westlake, a 343-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Potomac, Md, developer plans on completing the project in the third quarter of 2023 The five-story building is being built at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Condor Hospitality Trust Inc is offering for sale its entire portfolio of 15 hotels with 1,908 rooms in eight states The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the properties Dan Peek,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Bartow Land Partners II LLC has proposed building a two-building industrial property in Cartersville, Ga, about 43 miles northwest of Atlanta The Atlanta developer is seeking a zoning change for the project’s 78-acre...