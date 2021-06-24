Log In or Subscribe to read more
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
Dallas Business Journal The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, better known as the FDIC, has signed a lease for 163,005 square feet of office space in downtown Dallas The government agency is taking its space at Plaza at the Americas, with 109 million...
Dallas Business Journal Quiet 3PF has opened a fulfillment center with more than 550,000 square feet in Dallas The Devens, Mass, company, a logistics provider for premium lifestyle brands, moved into the industrial property, at 10750 Denton Drive,...
Rentvcom Joyin Inc has agreed to fully lease a 120,000-square-foot industrial building that is being constructed at 10415 8th St in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Tempe, Ariz, manufacturer of children’s toys and party supplies was represented in...
Rent collections at professionally managed apartment properties finished last month at a 946 percent rate, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker That’s a 04 percentage-point drop from the 95 percent...
Rentvcom M2 Ingredients has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial building at 1395 Park Center Drive in Vista, Calif The Carlsbad, Calif, company, which manufactures and distributes organic whole-food mushroom powders that are...
Just as the uncertainty about how different property types would fare has faded as the pandemic passes, questions about the post-pandemic impacts on different property sectors are already beginning to be answered as the economy...
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
Many hotels have either yet to reopen or are just reopening Yet capital, be it equity or debt, to buy or recapitalize properties is plentiful Loan spreads have tightened by 150 basis points or more over the past 30-45...