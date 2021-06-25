Log In or Subscribe to read more
Red Development has broken ground on the Grove, a $300 million mixed-use project that will total more than 750,000 square feet in Phoenix The local developer is building the property in two phases on a 15-acre site at the corner of 44th Street and...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Swerdlow Group and SJM Partners has broken ground on the 19-story Sawyer’s Walk mixed-use project in Miami The 250,000-square-foot property is being built on 344 acres at 249 NW Sixth St...
YS Developers has lined up $63 million of construction financing for the 151-unit apartment project at 322 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY SCALE Lending provided the loan YS, a New York company led by Simon Kaufman, plans to complete the 14-story...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has started work on 1550 on the Green, a 375,000-square-foot office building in downtown Houston Plans for the 28-story project, at 1550 Lamar St, include 7,000 sf of retail space, a...
A venture led by Kennedy Wilson has bought three apartment properties totaling 640 units in the Boise, Idaho, area for $143 million, or about $223,438/unit The properties are Lofts at Ten Mile, with 240 units at 2940 West Cobalt Drive in Meridian,...
Opus Group and Clarion Partners have broken ground on Point 70 Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in Greenfield, Ind The property is being built on an 88-acre site at the intersection of North 700 W and West 300 N, which is...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of TSG, Lineaire Group and Bridge Investment Group is developing Wynwood Haus, a 224-unit apartment project in Miami The 20-story property is being built on a 069-acre site at 1765 North Miami Ave in the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by developer Guiseppe Iadiserma has lined up $225 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Oasis Hallandale mixed-use project in Hallandale Beach, Fla The project, which broke...
Dallas Business Journal Quiet 3PF has opened a fulfillment center with more than 550,000 square feet in Dallas The Devens, Mass, company, a logistics provider for premium lifestyle brands, moved into the industrial property, at 10750 Denton Drive,...