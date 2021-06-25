Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Witnick Real Estate Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Real Estate Group has paid $235 million, or $1175 million/unit, for the 20-unit apartment property at 30 East 14th St in Manhattan It bought the five-story...
The Real Deal Harbor Group International has paid $54 million, or $319,527/unit, for the 169-unit Henry apartment property in Pomona, NY, about 35 miles north of Manhattan The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the complex, at 1 Crystal Hill...
Private-label CMBS issuance totaled $309 billion so far this year That's up from $265 billion a year earlier...
Rentvcom Ronal LLC has paid $174 million, or $49714/sf, for Chauncey Lane Marketplace, a 35,000-square-foot office and retail building in Scottsdale, Ariz The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Chauncey Retail Partners LLC in a deal...
The national hotel occupancy rate reached 68 percent for the week through June 19, up two percentage points from the previous week, according to STR Occupancy has been more than 60 percent since the week through May 22 The most recent week’s...
Philadelphia Business Journal GI Partners has paid $79 million, or $55668/sf, for the 141,913-square-foot life-sciences building at 3701 Market St in Philadelphia The San Francisco real estate investment company bought the eight-story property from...
Washington Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $48 million, or about $30067/sf, for McLearen Center, a 159,644-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va The Cleveland company bought the property from Lexington Realty Trust, a...
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
The coronavirus pandemic impacted the hotel and retail sectors the hardest, but the office sector could be undergoing a seismic shift that even an improving economy might not benefit The distress is here and more is on its...