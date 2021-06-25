Log In or Subscribe to read more
Data from the past year tell the story of an evolving property-sales market: from deal flow, to buyer and seller behavior, to pricing that clearly was influenced by the...
The national hotel occupancy rate reached 68 percent for the week through June 19, up two percentage points from the previous week, according to STR Occupancy has been more than 60 percent since the week through May 22 The most recent week’s...
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
The coronavirus pandemic impacted the hotel and retail sectors the hardest, but the office sector could be undergoing a seismic shift that even an improving economy might not benefit The distress is here and more is on its...
Rent collections at professionally managed apartment properties finished last month at a 946 percent rate, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker That’s a 04 percentage-point drop from the 95 percent...
Just as the uncertainty about how different property types would fare has faded as the pandemic passes, questions about the post-pandemic impacts on different property sectors are already beginning to be answered as the economy...
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
Many hotels have either yet to reopen or are just reopening Yet capital, be it equity or debt, to buy or recapitalize properties is plentiful Loan spreads have tightened by 150 basis points or more over the past 30-45...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...