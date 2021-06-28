Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group has filed plans to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Miami Beach, Fla Plans for the eight-story project, which has been proposed for a 187-acre development site at...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...
Chicago Tribune Office Properties Income Trust has agreed to pay $357 million, or $67742/sf, for 1K Fulton, a 527,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market district The Newton, Mass, REIT is buying the property from American...
Denver Business Journal Southern Land Co has broken ground on a 385-unit apartment project in Northglenn, Colo, about 14 miles north of Denver The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects units to be ready next year The property, at 1801 East 120th Ave,...
Red Development has broken ground on the Grove, a $300 million mixed-use project that will total more than 750,000 square feet in Phoenix The local developer is building the property in two phases on a 15-acre site at the corner of 44th Street and...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Swerdlow Group and SJM Partners has broken ground on the 19-story Sawyer’s Walk mixed-use project in Miami The 250,000-square-foot property is being built on 344 acres at 249 NW Sixth St...
YS Developers has lined up $63 million of construction financing for the 151-unit apartment project at 322 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY SCALE Lending provided the loan YS, a New York company led by Simon Kaufman, plans to complete the 14-story...
Multi Housing News Reva Development Partners is welcoming the first tenants to Avere on Duane, a 48-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The four-story property sits at 427 Duane St, about 25 miles from Chicago It has one- and two-bedrooms...