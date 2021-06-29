Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture of Quaker Lane Capital and Turnbridge Equities is planning to develop a 160,000-square-foot office and life-sciences building in Malden, Mass, about seven miles north of Boston The Malden City Council recently...
Charlotte Business Journal Madison Capital Group is breaking ground this fall on Madison County Farms, a 266-unit apartment property in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Antioch, Tenn The Charlotte, NC, company recently acquired a 14-acre site for the...
Dwight Capital has provided $345 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 254-unit Central Park Estates apartment property in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Mich The loan allowed...
Latigo Group has raised a total of $833 million of capital to develop the Infield Apartments, with 384 units on a former county-owned softball field in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Los Angeles developer, which has five projects...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has proposed developing High Point 67 Logistics Center, with more than 2 million square feet of industrial space in Cedar Hill, Texas The two-building project is being planned for a development site along US Route...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group has filed plans to build a 176-unit apartment complex in Miami Beach, Fla Plans for the eight-story project, which has been proposed for a 187-acre development site at...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...
Chicago Business Journal Community Builders has proposed developing the 207-unit Assemble Chicago affordable-housing building in Chicago The Boston nonprofit is planning the $102 million development for a vacant lot at Van Buren Street and Plymouth...