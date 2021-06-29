Log In or Subscribe to read more
Alison Coen, a seasoned lending executive who most recently was managing director at Barclays Capital, has joined Greystone as senior managing director in its CMBS lending group Coen had been with Barclays since 2014 and had been involved in the...
Walker & Dunlop Inc has named Susan Mello as group head of its capital markets team Mello will be based out of the company’s Englewood Cliffs, NJ, office and is charged with leading its capital markets platform, which structures debt and...
Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has hired Dan DeBernardi as a vice president and CMBS trader DeBernardi joined the Miami company from Cantor Commercial Real Estate, where he was a vice president and trader responsible for the hedging, pricing, structuring...
Greystone has hired Eliav Dan as a senior managing director on its commercial lending team Dan will originate mortgages under the New York lender’s large loan, CMBS, balance sheet and agency programs He will be based in Los Angeles and report...
Robert Bratley has joined JLL Capital Markets as senior director in its Denver office, where he’ll focus on the sale of middle-market apartment properties He joins from CBRE’s Denver office, where he was first vice president He...
Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp has hired four senior-level financing professionals to the company’s Philadelphia, Dallas and Seattle offices They’ll be responsible for arranging mortgage and equity for clients James Conley was named...
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan has named Michael S Kosmas partner in its real estate practice Kosmas, who is based out of the law firm’s Washington, DC, office, joined from Kelley Drye & Warren, where he was deputy chair of its global...
John Petersen is resigning as chief operating officer of PS Business Parks Inc, effective June 11 Petersen has been the Glendale, Calif, REIT’s COO since joining the company in December 2004 He also was its interim chief executive and...
Marc Fox, who earlier this year had stepped down as chief financial officer of Ladder Capital Corp, has been named chief financial officer of Greystone He’s replacing Bruce Bolick, who had been the New York finance company’s CFO for...